Uncertainty in global economy was key topic of IMF, WB spring session

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Management authorities of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank(WB) discussed the dramatic growth of uncertainty in the global economy at the spring session," the Russian Ministry of Finance said.

"Dramatic growth of uncertainty in the world economy related to escalation of trade conflicts became the key topic of all the discussions. The countries expressed concerns of future adverse consequences of the increase of trade tariffs both within the framework of the G20 meetings and at the BRICS platform, which will eventually lead to the slowdown of global economic growth," the ministry said.

The IMF also lowered its outlook for global economic growth from 3.3% to 2.8% in 2025. "Disinflationary processes are also expected to weaken: inflation will be 4.3% as of the year-end," the ministry added.