Bitcoin price exceeds $95,000 for first time since February 24

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Bitcoin price exceeded $95,000 during trading for the first time since February 24, 2025, according to Binance data.

As of 05:12 p.m. Moscow time, the price of Bitcoin increased by 2.46% and totaled $95,178.

By 05:39 p.m. Moscow time, Bitcoin slowed growth and reached $94,874 (+1.98%).

Bitcoin is a decentralized system of a crypto currency of the same name based on the blockchain technology, which can be mined by any user - system participants. The concept was published in November 2008 by its author (possibly a group of authors) under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.