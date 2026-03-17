EU offers Kiev funds to repair Druzhba oil pipeline

BRUSSELS, March 17. /TASS/. The European Union has promised to provide funding and technical support to Ukraine to repair the allegedly damaged Druzhba oil pipeline, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa said in a joint statement.

"The EU has offered Ukraine technical support and funding (to repair the oil pipeline - TASS). The Ukrainians have welcomed and accepted this offer. European experts are available immediately," the statement reads.

At the EU summit on March 19-20, Brussels intends to make another attempt to force Hungary and Slovakia to lift their veto on the 20th sanctions package against Russia and the approval of 90 bln euros in funding for Kiev. Bratislava and Budapest have blocked both decisions, demanding that Kiev resume Russian oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline, which was interrupted on January 27.