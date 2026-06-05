Merz not to get Tomahawk missiles — Dmitriev

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will not receive Tomahawk cruise missiles, said Russian Presidential Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev, commenting on media reports about a possible refusal of the United States to sell Tomahawk missiles to Germany.

"No Tomahawks for Merz," he wrote on X.

Earlier, the Politico newspaper reported that the US administration may abandon plans to supply Tomahawk cruise missiles to Germany over concerns that Russia may regard this step as an escalation.