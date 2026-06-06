SPIEF-2027 preliminarily set for traditional dates

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russian presidential adviser and Executive Secretary of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) organizing committee Anton Kobyakov said that the stability of the forum’s dates is "obvious," although they may be adjusted depending on the geopolitical situation.

"The St. Petersburg forum is always held at approximately the same time. This is our traditional timeframe. We will look at the international calendar of events and, in general, at what happens in the world. The whole world depends on the domestic political agenda in the United States. It is unclear what may happen there in November. Or whether anything will happen there at all. But the stability of the dates for holding the St. Petersburg forum is obvious," he said.

Kobyakov added that the forum's topics will also traditionally touch on economic development and prospects for cooperation with partner countries. "Year after year, we summarize the agreements reached over the previous year. We will also discuss what has been accomplished," he noted.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.