KURSK, August 19. /TASS/. Artillery units of Russia’s Battlegroup North have destroyed 37 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control centers in the Sumy and Kharkov Regions overnight, the battlegroup told TASS.

"Artillery crews of the Battlegroup North, in coordination with unmanned systems forces operators, carried out over 200 fire missions in the Kharkov and Sumy Regions last night. Their artillery and multiple-launch rocket system strikes destroyed 37 enemy UAV control centers," the battlegroup reported.