Russian marketplaces have logistics centers in almost all CIS countries — deputy minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Logistics centers of Russian marketplaces are present in almost all CIS countries, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Roman Chekushov said in an interview with TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"To date, our marketplaces with their logistics centers are already present in nearly all CIS countries," he said.

They are also expanding into countries beyond the CIS, Chekushov noted. Specifically, Russian logistics facilities are present in China, and one of Russian digital platforms announced the establishment of a logistics center in Ethiopia in May.

"We expect that the goods moving infrastructure combined with digital platforms will make it possible for us to increase the exports of Russian goods," the deputy minister said.