Ex-Ukrainian PM criticizes Zelensky’s ‘open letter’ to Putin as PR stunt

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin features undiplomatic language and is merely a PR stunt, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov told TASS.

"It is a PR and propaganda stunt," he stressed. "What does he expect, using words and phrases that are unacceptable in diplomatic negotiations? How can talks proceed if they begin with such offensive remarks?" Azarov added.

"There is not a single concrete proposal, only a multitude of accusations and things he expects to serve him from a PR perspective. However, regarding real negotiations, I’m uncertain," he went on, adding: "Let’s wait for President Putin’s reaction."

"In fact, it contains no compromise — only accusations against Russia and President Putin personally, along with some proposals that Russia has repeatedly dismissed," the politician noted.

"I don’t know what Putin will say, but in my view, the way the letter is written indicates the goal is to disrupt all meetings and talks. It is not a step toward negotiations, but rather the opposite," the ex-Ukrainian premier emphasized.