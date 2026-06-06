Pentagon voices concern over Israel’s increased intelligence activities in US — media

NEW YORK, June 6. /TASS/. The US Department of War is deeply concerned about an increase in Israeli intelligence activity in the country, NBC News reported, citing sources.

According to them, the Pentagon's intel directorate published a new counterintelligence assessment that raised the threat level from Israel to "critical."

The decision was made in response to Pentagon concerns that Israel was making a special effort to spy on high-ranking US officials, allegedly to obtain information about US President Donald Trump administration's decisions regarding the Middle East.

The TV network reported that a spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy in Washington said that "Israel intelligence collection efforts are aimed at its enemies, not its allies." In turn, a White House spokesperson told NBC that the reports of Israeli espionage were unfounded.