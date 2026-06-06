‘It takes two to tango,’ but US does not want it yet — Peskov on relations with US

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Relations between countries should develop according to the principle that "it takes two to tango," but the United States does not want this yet. However, Moscow remains patient and will respond in kind once Washington is ready for the genuine restoration of relations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed in an interview with the China Media Group (CMG) on the sidelines of SPIEF.

The Kremlin representative pointed out that the United States still links everything to the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. According to him, Washington’s position is as follows: "First comes a settlement in Ukraine, and only afterward the development of relations in the economy, investment, culture, and so on."

"We believe this is a mistaken approach. It takes two to tango. So far, the Americans do not want this. Therefore, we are patient. We have nowhere to rush. And as the Americans become ready for the genuine restoration of relations, we will respond in kind," the spokesman for the Russian president noted.