Parliamentary elections to be held in Armenia

YEREVAN, June 7. /TASS/. Parliamentary elections will be held in Armenia this Sunday.

The decree to hold them on June 7 was signed by Armenian President Vaagn Khachaturyan on February 6. The elections will be held in the environment of the very strong polarization of the Armenian society.

Incumbent Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his Civil Contract party will attempt to win the elections for the third time. His main rival will be Samvel Karapetyan, the businessman and the leader of the Strong Armenia bloc.