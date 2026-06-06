Kim Jong Un always welcome guest in Russia — Peskov

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. There is currently no understanding regarding the timing of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s visit to Moscow, but he is always a welcome guest in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"There is no understanding," he said in response to a corresponding question on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). "He is always a welcome guest here," the Kremlin representative added.

Earlier, Peskov told TASS that the North Korean leader has a standing invitation to visit Russia.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.