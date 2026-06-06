Russia welcomes US readiness to provide good offices in mediation efforts — Peskov

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russia has "never worn rose-colored glasses" regarding the United States’ ability to mediate the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, but welcomes Washington’s readiness to continue providing "good offices" in this area, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with China Media Group (CMG) on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We have never worn rose-colored glasses, and we have never exaggerated Washington’s ability to solve some complex problem once and for all. After all, Washington pursues its national interests, and we treat this with respect," the Kremlin representative said, stressing that Russia also has its own interests.

"At the same time, we welcome Washington’s readiness to continue providing good offices and helping with the settlement around Ukraine," Peskov noted.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.