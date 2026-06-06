Israel sees new wave of anti-government protests

TEL AVIV, June 6. /TASS/. A new wave of anti-government protests took place across Israel on Saturday evening, with demonstrations held in several cities, including Beersheba, Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and Haifa.

According to the Haaretz newspaper, the Tel Aviv demonstration was held in the square outside the Habima Theater in the city center. The rally was preceded by a street march that drew several hundred participants. Activists sharply criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government, demanding early elections and a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

A joint Jewish-Arab peace rally was also held in Haifa. Participants called for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

The demonstrations were peaceful, with no reports of incidents or clashes.