Reopening talks with Washington impossible as long as US attacks continue — Iranian source

NEW DELHI, July 20. /TASS/. Tehran doubts negotiations with Washington could be reopened amid ongoing US strikes on Iran, an Iranian source told TASS.

"Unfortunately, they [the United States] are attacking us right now. And we cannot reopen talks as long as they attack. Discussing the idea of holding talks is unacceptable," he emphasized.

If Washington indeed seeks to revive talks, it should first stop its attacks and bombardment of Iran, he added.

Another round of escalation between the United States and Iran began on July 8 when, despite the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran, the United States delivered a series of airstrikes on Iran allegedly in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. That same day, US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire with Iran was no longer effective. In response, Iran started attacking US assets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.