North Korea’s top diplomat highlights growing contacts in multiple fields with Russia

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Regular contacts between the foreign ministries of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Russia have helped strengthen political trust and encourage comprehensive business cooperation between the two countries, according to North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.

"I believe that holding a regular strategic dialogue between the two countries’ foreign policy agencies has contributed to boosting political trust and encouraging comprehensive business cooperation between the two countries as it has also helped formulate a common diplomatic position on major international issues in line with the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement," she said at a meeting with her Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow.

According to North Korea’s top diplomat, the two countries have intensified exchanges of delegations and contacts in the economy, science, education, healthcare, sports and other spheres. Cooperation between the two countries’ foreign policy agencies at international venues too has deepened, she added.