China's Russian LNG imports rise 27.8% in first half of year

BEIJING, July 20. /TASS/. China increased its imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 27.8% year-on-year to 3.59 mln metric tons in January-June 2026, according to data from the General Administration of Customs of China.

The value of LNG imports rose by 8.2% to $1.81 bln. In the same period of 2025, China imported 2.81 mln metric tons of Russian LNG worth $1.67 bln.

The value of China's imports of Russian natural gas, including pipeline gas, totaled $4.65 bln in the first half of 2026. No physical shipment volume was provided.