Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 5,208

CARACAS, July 20. /TASS/. The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Venezuela has risen to 5,208, Speaker of the country's National Assembly (parliament) Jorge Rodriguez said on his Telegram channel.

According to the government's daily update published by Rodriguez, 16,740 people have been injured, while 17,907 have been left homeless. A total of 190 buildings were completely destroyed, and 856 sustained severe damage. Search and rescue teams have rescued 6,462 people, while 39,935 have received medical treatment. Assistance has been provided to 128,324 families, 23,820 people have been accommodated in 107 temporary shelters, and 10,964.97 metric tons of food have been distributed to those affected.

The earthquake struck Venezuela on the evening of June 24. Two tremors, measuring 7.2 and 7.5, occurred about 40 seconds apart. Their epicenters were located 10 km apart in the Yaracuy State. The earthquake was followed by 1,388 aftershocks.