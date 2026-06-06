St. Petersburg Technology Park to explore new areas in 2027 — official

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg Technology Park will develop new areas in 2027, Alexander Sitov, the Chairman of the St. Petersburg Committee on Industrial Policy, Innovations, and Trade, said in an interview with TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We expect the opening of several new areas of operations. This will be as early as in 2027. The first one has already been partially presented. We are considering the possibility of significantly expanding the technology park in the field of radio electronics. The second one is our research and production center of unmanned aerial systems. These two areas will definitely be actively developed in our technology park," he said.

The official relocation of the technology park will take place in the fall, Sitov said. The area of the park has been increased by 2.5 times.

"The increase in space will not only allow for the effective placement of existing equipment but also to replenish the park with new equipment," the official added.