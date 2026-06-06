Death toll from Israeli attacks in Lebanon reaches 3,593 — Health Ministry

BEIRUT, June 6. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force carried out heavy strikes on Saturday in Lebanon's Nabatieh Governorate and the Western Beqaa region, leaving 35 people dead and 120 wounded over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry reported.

"The total number of fatalities since the military escalation began on March 2 has reached 3,593, while 10,990 people have been injured," the ministry said in a statement published on X.

It noted that strikes on populated areas continue despite the declared ceasefire and warned that the casualty toll could rise by the end of the day.