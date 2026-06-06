SPIEF shows US has changed attitude toward cooperation with Russia — Kobyakov

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026), attended by an official US delegation for the first time in 10 years, demonstrated a change in America’s attitude toward cooperation with Russia, Russian presidential adviser and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF organizing committee Anton Kobyakov said at a briefing following SPIEF 2026.

"It should be noted that the United States’ attitude toward cooperation has apparently changed. And this is very important because previously, at least under [former US President Joe] Biden, the State Department sent directives around the world prohibiting participation in the St. Petersburg forum," Kobyakov said. "Still, that is in the past, and we hold no grudge against them. It only increased interest in the forum," he added.

Kobyakov recalled that the head of the American delegation at SPIEF, Chairman of the US Commission of Fine Arts Rodney Mims Cook Jr., conveyed greetings from US President Donald Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the forum’s plenary session, while the Russian leader asked him to pass along his greetings in return.

he 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.