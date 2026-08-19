Georgia-Russia trade turnover up 20.9% in January-July

TBILISI, August 19. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Georgia and Russia exceeded $1.8 billion in January-July 2026, marking a 20.9% increase year-on-year, according to the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

Russia ranks as Georgia's second-largest trading partner, accounting for 11.7% of the country's total foreign trade volume in the first seven months of the year. Georgian exports to Russia during this period totaled approximately $437.5 million (up 6.2% year-on-year), while imports from Russia reached about $1.38 billion (up 26.5%).

Turkey was Georgia's top trading partner in January-July, with trade volume hitting around $1.96 billion, up 10.8% from the same period in 2025. China ranked third at approximately $1.79 billion, followed by the United States ($1.36 billion), Azerbaijan (over $824.7 million), and Germany (over $707.1 million).

Georgia's total foreign trade turnover for the seven-month period surpassed $15.5 billion, a 7.5% increase. Total exports rose 21.6% to approximately $4.7 billion, while imports grew 2.4%, exceeding $10.8 billion.