Russians consider China friendly country, but independent center of power — pollster

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russians generally maintain a positive view of China, considering it a friendly nation. However, they also recognize China as an independent power with its own strategic interests and ambitions, according to a VTsIOM poll reported by RBC on July 24, 2026.

The survey revealed that 60% of respondents primarily associate China with its robust economy and industrial strength. The next most common association - cited by 47% - relates to Chinese culture and history. Notably, among younger Russians, cultural and historical connections tend to take precedence over economic attributes. Despite this cultural interest, most young respondents, like the general population, were unable to identify specific Chinese literary works or authors, indicating limited familiarity with Chinese literature.

In contrast, China’s image as a tourist destination is less prominent, with only 8% of respondents mentioning it in this context. Nevertheless, geographic proximity influences perceptions: residents of the Far Eastern Federal District are nearly 1.3 times more likely than others to view China as a friendly nation and ally, and to hold more favorable views of bilateral relations.

The survey was conducted via telephone by VTsIOM-Sputnik, involving 1,600 Russians over 18. Using a stratified random sampling method across the country, the data were weighted to reflect socio-demographic parameters. The margin of error at a 95% confidence level does not exceed 2.5%.