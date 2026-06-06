Marine drone that exploded in Romania's Constanta port belonged to Ukraine — president

BUCHAREST, June 6. /TASS/. Romanian President Nicusor Dan admitted that the unmanned boat that exploded the previous day in the civilian port of Constanta was Ukrainian, according to his remarks following a working meeting in Constanta that analyzed the incident and discussed measures to strengthen security along Romania’s Black Sea coast.

"It is now clear that this was a Ukrainian drone, part of a group of four Ukrainian drones loaded with explosives that had gone out of control," he said.

Responding to journalists’ questions, the president said he could not explain how a maritime drone was able to enter the port. It went unnoticed because this is a new technology developed during the conflict in Ukraine which is currently only being adopted in Romania, he said.

On June 5, the Romanian Defense Ministry reported that a maritime drone had spontaneously exploded in the civilian port of Constanta, with no casualties. Later reports said that four Ukrainian military drones had gone out of control. One of them exploded in the port of Constanta, a second exploded in the open sea near the port, while the other two detonated approximately 145 km east of Constanta.