Russian football clubs will not perform in European cubs in 2026/27 season

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian football clubs will not take part in European cup tournaments in the season of 2026/27, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said on its website.

"The 2026/27 access list was adapted by the UEFA Executive Committee to align with the ongoing suspension of Russian representative teams and clubs from UEFA competitions," the organization said.

"The access list has also now been adjusted based on competition results, i.e. titleholder rebalancing and access via the European performance spot (EPS)," UEFA added.

Russia was 28th in the table of UEFA coefficient and could assign four clubs to take part in European cups. Since 2022 Russian clubs and national teams are suspended from UEFA tournaments.