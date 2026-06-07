US to transfer Iranian assets to its Persian Gulf allies — Reuters

WASHINGTON, June 7. /TASS/. The US administration intends to provide its Persian Gulf allies with access to Iranian assets for compensation of damage Tehran may inflict them, Reuters news agency said, citing sources.

"The United States will make Iranian assets available to Gulf allies to support rebuilding and repairs for future damage caused by Iran," the news agency said, citing its sources.

According to Reuters, "The US will also consider using those assets to support repairs or past damages." US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent directed a team to assess costs for damag already inflicted on Gulf allies by Iran, the news agency added.