Attacks damage WHO office in Tehran, leaving no casualties — WHO chief

GENEVA, March 31. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) office in Tehran was damaged in attacks on the city; the shock wave shattered the windows, but none of the organization’s staff were injured, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reported.

"Attacks during the past two nights have struck near the WHO office in the Iranian capital, Tehran, shattering windows," he wrote on his X page. "Fortunately, all WHO Iran office colleagues are accounted for, and none were injured," the WHO official emphasized. Ghebreyesus noted that such attacks "cannot be tolerated and must be avoided at all costs," given that the locations of the WHO and other UN agency offices are well known.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.