MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Center has expanded the area of liberated territories in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Units from Battlegroup Center continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and increased the area of liberated territories in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the Russian military agency said.

Russian forces carry out massive strike on Ukrainian airfield in Rovno Region

Russian forces carried out a massive strike with high-accuracy weapons and UAVs on a Ukrainian Air Force airfield near Dubno in the Rovno Region overnight. It was one of the responses to Kiev’s terrorist attacks on Russian airfields, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Last night, the Russian forces carried out a massive strike with high-accuracy long-range air-based weapons on one of the airfields where Ukrainian tactical aircraft are based in the area of Dubno, the Rovno Region. It was one of the responses to the terrorist attacks carried out by the Kiev regime on Russian military airfields," the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry added that high-accuracy long-range air-based weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles were used to strike Ukraine’s enterprises producing weapons and military equipment, assembly shops for strike unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as ammunition, weapons, and military equipment depots.

Kiev loses roughly 1,350 troops in all frontline areas over past day

The Ukrainian army lost up to 1,350 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Monday.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 145 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 220 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West, up to 155 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South, over 525 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center, roughly 205 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and some 100 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr.

Russian Black Sea Fleet destroys two Ukrainian uncrewed speedboats

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed two Ukrainian uncrewed speedboats, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily report.

"The Black Sea Fleet destroyed two uncrewed speedboats," the report reads.

Russian forces hit deployment points of Ukrainian troops, foreign mercenaries in 142 areas

Russian forces have hit the temporary deployment points of Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Russia’s tactical aircraft, attack drones, missile forces and artillery units hit the temporary deployment points of Ukrainian service members and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas," the statement reads.

Russian air defenses down four HIMARS rockets, 212 Ukrainian drones in past day

Russian air defenses shot down two JDAM smart bombs, four HIMARS rockets and 212 Ukrainian drones in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Air defenses downed a Neptune long-range missile, two JDAM smart bombs, four US-made HIMARS rockets and 212 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 663 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 62,467 drones, 610 missile systems, 23,836 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,571 multiple rocket launchers, 25,941 field artillery systems and mortars, as well as 36,668 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed since the start of Moscow’s special military operation.