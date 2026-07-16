Europe should first focus on security guarantees to Greenland, not Ukraine - diplomat

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. European countries should focus on providing security guarantees to Greenland in the first place, not Ukraine, the Russian foreign ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told the ‘Big Game’ TV show on Channel One.

She advised Western Europe "to start with what is really close to them - for example, to provide security guarantees to Greenland," she said.

"And we’ll see what comes out of it," the spokeswoman added. "This [Greenland] is really a part of their geopolitical interests in every sense of the word.".