MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian troops are trying to eliminate the pocket of resistance that has formed between Konstantinovka and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Igor Kimakovsky, an advisor to the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) head, said on Russian state television.

"Movement is already underway from Konstantinovka toward Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, and the pocket <...> between Chasov Yar and Konstantinovka is being eliminated," Kimakovsky said.

He added that Russian forces are expanding their zone of control near Konstantinovka from the west and east, particularly near the Dolgaya Balka settlement.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on July 3 that the Russian Armed Forces had completely liberated Konstantinovka. Russian President Vladimir Putin also noted that the liberation of Konstantinovka is the first, but very important, step in the destruction of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk fortified area. The final mopping-up operation is currently underway in the city.