Artificial intelligence to push global progress — expert

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The development of artificial intelligence does not threaten a third world war, but will trigger tremendous progress, Vladimir Tabak, Director General of Dialog Regions, President of the Global Fact-Checking Network, said.

"I will emphasize again that at the heart of all this [artificial intelligence] is a human being, yes, with his fears and prejudices. I don't believe in World War III because of the development of artificial intelligence. I believe in tremendous progress thanks to the development of artificial intelligence," Tabak told reporters on the sidelines of the international forum "Dialogue on Fakes 3.0".

Representatives of more than 80 countries are taking part in the forum.

In 2025, the forum is held under the UNESCO auspices. "Dialogue on Fakes 3.0" has become the only Russian event included in the UNESCO Global Media and Information Literacy Week calendar.

During the forum, experts will discuss countering false information at the international level. The program includes panel discussions, round tables and educational sessions on the key challenges of the disinformation era: from generative AI and deepfakes to fakes in science and education.

The forum is attended by leading fact-checking experts, representatives of government, international organizations, science and technology, the media, and students of specialized fields.

This year the forum is held in partnership with the Global Fact-Checking Network, an international fact-checking association established by Dialog Regions, TASS news agency and the New Media Workshop. TASS is a strategic partner of the forum.