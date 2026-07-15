IN BRIEF: What is known about Russian strikes on Ukrainian ports

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian forces continued to strike Ukrainian ports involved in military cargo deliveries overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

TASS has compiled the main developments at this moment.

Russian defense ministry’s statement

- Russian forces continued to strike Ukrainian ports involved in military cargo deliveries overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Facilities struck

- Russian forces carried out group strikes with high-precision air-launched weapons and strike unmanned aerial vehicles against the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk in the Odessa Region, hitting port infrastructure facilities used to unload fuel and lubricants and fuel storage tanks for the Ukrainian military, as well as drone production and assembly facilities.

- Russian forces also struck four cargo vessels in the Ukrainian ports of Chernomorsk and Dnieper-Bug that were delivering cargo for the Ukrainian military.

- The Russian Defense Ministry later said that Russian forces struck two drone production workshops at the port of Odessa during a series of group strikes, including a facility assembling UJ-22 medium-range drones produced by Ukrjet.

- In addition, Russian forces struck two bulk carriers unloading cargo at the Dnieper-Bug Port in the Nikolaev Region during a series of group strikes.

- Russian forces also struck a container ship and a bulk carrier in the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa Region that were delivering cargo for the Ukrainian military.

Previous strikes on ports

- On July 14, Russian forces carried out group strikes overnight, hitting military industrial facilities in Kiev and port infrastructure at the port of Yuzhny in the Odessa Region used to unload and store fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian military.

- The Russian Defense Ministry later said that Russian forces struck two dry cargo ships and a tanker en route from Chernomorsk in the Odessa Region to Odessa.

- In addition, Russian forces struck infrastructure facilities of the Migtrans logistics center, 12 trucks and a fuel vehicle carrying cargo for the Ukrainian army at the Yuzhny port in the Odessa Region.