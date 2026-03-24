US strikes over 9,000 targets in Iran — Pentagon

NEW YORK, March 24. /TASS/. Since the start of the operation against Iran, US servicemen have struck more than 9,000 targets, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported.

"More than 9,000 targets have been struck. Over 9,000 combat flights have been carried out. More than 140 Iranian vessels have been damaged or destroyed," the statement posted on the command’s X page said.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.