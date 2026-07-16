IAEA chief failed to condemn Kiev’s killing of ZNPP chief engineer — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has failed to condemn Kiev for its terror attack that killed chief engineer of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) Alexander Yakovlev and his driver, the Russian foreign ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told the ‘Big Game’ TV show on Channel One.

"The killing of the Zaporozhye NPP’s chief engineer was not condemned. At last, we heard something from Grossi, but once again there was nothing specific," she said. "Once again, he [Grossi] comes up with abstract statements ‘for everything good and against everything bad.’"

On July 15, Ukraine attacked a service vehicle of the nuclear power plant with a drone killing Yakovlev and his driver. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi condemned Yakovlev’s killing, calling the attack on the station and its management "unacceptable.".