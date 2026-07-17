MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova has announced plans to send detailed reports to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) concerning the humanitarian situation in Druzhkovka, where she will highlight how Ukrainian police are preventing an elderly resident from exercising her right to leave for Russia.

On her Max channel, Lantratova shared that footage from Druzhkovka (DPR) has recently emerged online, depicting the Ukrainian White Angels evacuation group - accompanied by Radio Liberty journalists, a media organization designated as a foreign agent in Russia - conducting forcible evacuations toward Ukraine. One of the residents, an elderly woman, explicitly told them she wanted to leave for Russia.

The human rights commissioner described the police response as shockingly cynical. She recounted that the woman was advised to contact Red Cross volunteers to be added to a list and "be taken for exchange." Lantratova expressed her outrage: "As Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner, I am deeply disturbed by this incident. We will thoroughly document this egregious case and submit the materials to international organizations, including the UN and the ICRC."

She emphasized that the world must be made aware of the "deplorable and inhumane methods" employed by the Kiev regime. "Imagine: an elderly woman is denied her right to move freely, instead being pressured to surrender and treated like a prisoner of war - only to be potentially exchanged for Ukrainian criminals," Lantratova stated.

Furthermore, she reported that Ukrainian authorities estimate around 4,500 people remain in Druzhkovka. Many are surviving in basements, waiting for the arrival of Russian forces. Some have been forcibly taken to Ukraine but are returning to their damaged homes whenever possible as they hold out hope that Russian military personnel will be there when they come.