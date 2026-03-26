IOC bans transgender athletes from Olympics participations in female events

GENEVA, March 26. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has ruled to ban transgender people from participating in women's sports competitions, the IOC press office announced on Thursday.

"The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced a new Policy on the Protection of the Female (Women’s) Category in Olympic Sport and Guiding Considerations for International Federations and Sports Governing Bodies," the IOC announced in a statement.

"Eligibility for the female category is to be determined in the first instance by SRY gene screening to detect the absence or presence of the SRY gene," the statement reads.

"Based on scientific evidence, the IOC considers that the presence of the SRY gene is fixed throughout life and represents highly accurate evidence that an athlete has experienced male sex development," according to the IOC statement.

"Furthermore, the IOC considers that SRY gene screening via saliva, cheek swab or blood sample is unintrusive compared to other possible methods," according to the IOC.