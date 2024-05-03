Russia to fully provide itself with critical raw materials by 2030 — official

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russia will be able to fully eliminate import dependence for twelve deficient raw materials by 2030, head of the Federal Agency for Mineral Resources Yevgeny Petrov told TASS.

"As a result of measures taken, we expect to get rid of import dependence with respect to twelve scarce mineral resources by 2030 - lithium, niobium, tantalum, rare-earth metals, zirconium, manganese, tungsten, molybdenum, rhenium, vanadium, fluorspar, and graphite. As regards the high-tech mineral resource of lithium - by 2028," Petrov said.

Surplus minerals will be exported, the official said. "We are working on the global market and our industry does not consume everything we mine. To make production profitable, certainly, some of it will be oriented towards exports," Petrov added.