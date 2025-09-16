Reconnaissance squad uses Torn-MDM during Zapad 2025 exercise — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. A radio-electronic reconnaissance squad of the Leningrad Military District has used the Torn-MDM system as part of the Zapad 2025 joint strategic exercise in the Kaliningrad Region, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"As part of the Zapad 2025 joint strategic exercise in the Kaliningrad Region, electronic reconnaissance units of the army corps of the Leningrad Military District practiced using the RB-301B Torn-MDM mobile system. The servicemen determined the coordinates and created a ‘profile’ of the signal of a simulated enemy," the ministry's report reads.

Earlier, the reconnaissance team deployed the system and camouflaged it on the ground. Guard posts were permanently on duty, monitoring the airspace to forestall UAV attacks. It took no more than 15 minutes to prepare the system for operation. During the exercises, servicemen searched for and detected the simulated enemy's radio-emitting equipment, and after detecting the signal, the operators determined the area of concentration of the ‘enemy’ and transmitted the data to electronic warfare and artillery.

The Zapad 2025 exercises, conducted by the Armed Forces of Russia and Belarus, commenced on September 12 and represent the final phase of this year's joint training. The exercises will include practical troop activities across training grounds in both countries, as well as operations in the Baltic and Barents Seas. Participants also include operational groups from military command bodies and contingents from the CSTO, SCO, and other partner nations, practicing coordinated actions as part of a coalition force.