Former co-owner of OBI hypermarkets Igor Sosin dies at 54 - RBC

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The founder of the Starik Hottabych and Modi chains, former co-owner of OBI hypermarkets, Igor Sosin died at the age of 54, the RBC website reported on Wednesday with reference to two acquaintances of the businessman.

The information was confirmed by the founder of the Falcon Advisers investment company Igor Kovanov. According to him, the 53-year-old businessman died while traveling to the island of Zanzibar. According to the businessman's acquaintances, the cause of his death could be a heart attack. In the spring, the businessman got infected with coronavirus.

Igor Sosin was one of the first entrepreneurs who developed retailers for the sale of household goods in Russia. In 1994, together with his partners Artur Popelnyukhov and Grigory Kozhemyakin, he founded the Starik Hottabych chain. In 2000, Sosin left the project and started developing Sdelay svoimi rukami (Do it yourself), a joint venture with the OBI network. In 2016, Igor Sosin sold 49% in the joint venture. In recent years, he has been developing the Modi household goods chain. Its first stores opened in Russia in 2017.