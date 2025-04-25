Russia’s 2025-2027 budget to protect economy from external shocks — minister

WASHINGTON, April 25. /TASS/. Russia’s 2025-2027 federal budget will allow to protect the national economy from financial shocks, reinforce its financial independence and support long-term growth, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in his address to the 51st session of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (the governing body of the International Monetary Fund).

"The federal budget for 2025-2027 has been developed on the basis of maintaining a zero primary structural deficit, fully in line with the fiscal rule. This approach will help shield the economy and public finances from external shocks, reinforce the country’s financial sovereignty and credibility of economic policy, and support long-term economic growth," he said.

In his words, Russia’s federal budget remains balanced, with deficit below 1-2% of GDP, while the "public debt level remains stable and under control."

"Going forward, macroeconomic policy will continue to focus on strengthening resilience," the minister added.

"The Russian economy has a substantial policy space, and the effectiveness of the country’s institutions of responsible fiscal and monetary policy has been proven over time," he said.