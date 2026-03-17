Iran delivers new strikes against enemy targets — news agency

TEHRAN, March 17. /TASS/. The Iranian Armed Forces have carried out new missile attacks on enemy targets, the Tasnim news agency reported.

As of now, there is no information on which US or Israeli facilities were attacked.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.