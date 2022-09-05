Nicaragua plans to discuss trade route between ports of Vladivostok and Corinto — minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The delegation of Nicaragua at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) expects to discuss the possibility of organizing a maritime trade route between the ports of Vladivostok and Corinto, Nicaraguan Minister of Finance and Public Credit Ivan Acosta told TASS on Monday on the sidelines of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum.

"We expect to have the opportunity to talk about exports and imports of Russian products," the minister said. "Since Vladivostok is an important Pacific Ocean port, this is quite beneficial for us, as our main port of Corinto is also in the Pacific Ocean. A viable route between Vladivostok and Corinto can be established, which will benefit both countries," he added.

Acosta also stressed that the forum is "the right place to talk to investors".

