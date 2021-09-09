Start of gas supplies via Nord Stream 2 depends on German regulator — MFA

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The timing of the commencement of commercial supplies via the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline depends on the German regulator; the Russian Federation hopes that millions of European consumers will be able to receive Russian gas in the near future, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

The diplomat recalled that the construction of one of the world's largest energy infrastructure facilities is about to be completed.

"It is now clear to everyone, including, by the way, opponents of Nord Stream 2, who desperately opposed the construction, that it is simply impossible to stop it and it is time to stop hampering this important project, the time has come to agree on reasonable, mutually beneficial parameters for the operation of the gas pipeline," she said.

"The timing of the start of commercial supplies depends on the position of the German regulator. We expect that millions of European consumers will soon be able to receive Russian gas via the shortest, most economical and environmentally friendly route. The carbon footprint of gas transportation through Nord Stream 2 is more than five times lower in comparison with alternative routes, this is known. All documents on this account have already been provided," the diplomat said.

Energy security for decades

Zakharova stressed that, strategically, Nord Stream 2 will strengthen Europe's energy security for decades to come. She recalled that the gas pipeline was built using the latest technologies and meets all internationally recognized standards.