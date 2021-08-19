Gas supplies via Nord Stream 2 to equal 5.6 bln cubic meters in 2021, says Gazprom

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Gas supplies via the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline may total 5.6 bln cubic meters this year, Russia’s gas producer said in a statement on Thursday.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The works were suspended in December 2019 after the Swiss Allseas abandoned pipe-laying due to possible US sanctions. In December 2020, the construction of the pipeline resumed.

In late July, it was reported that Nord Stream 2 was 99% complete, and the pipe-laying barge Fortuna continued to work at the final section. The first string of the pipeline was completed in June this year.

Meanwhile, gas deliveries via Nord Stream in seven months of 2021 amounted to 33.7 bln cubic meters compared to 32.9 bln cubic meters in seven months of 2020 and 31.7 bln cubic meters in the same period in 2019. Particularly, 22.7 bln cubic meters were supplied to Germany via the pipeline in the period this year (15.9 bln cubic meters in seven months of 2020 and 20.3 bln cubic meters in 2019).

Gasprom delivered 33.1 bln cubic meters of pipeline gas to Germany in all directions, up by 42.1% or 9.8 bln cubic meters compared to seven months of 2020, and by 8.5% or 2.6 bln cubic meters compared with seven months of 2019, the company said.

The German underground gas storage facilities were 50.7% full as of August 1, 2021, down from 88.6% compared with last year, and by 85.9% compared to 2019, Gazprom said.