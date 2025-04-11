Judge orders release of 11 Russians detained in Tunisia — lawyer

TUNIS, April 11. /TASS/. An investigative judge has ordered the release of 11 Russian nationals who were detained in Tunisia in mid-November 2024, attorney Olfa Hajri, who is representing several of the Russians, told a TASS correspondent.

"They have been officially released," she said.

On Thursday, Tunisian newspaper UniversNews reported that terrorism-related suspicions against the Russian citizens had been lifted. According to the outlet, on April 10, the investigative judge decided to drop the charges against the detained Russians due to the absence of any evidence linking them to terrorist activity.

The group of 11 Russians was detained in Tunisia in mid-November 2024 on suspicions of involvement in terrorism. According to their statements, they were visiting the town of Haidra in Kasserine Province, near the Algerian border, for research and local history purposes. During the arrest, law enforcement officials discovered professional video equipment in their possession, which, according to the Tunisian authorities, did not align with their stated tourist intentions.