MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russian troops are completing an operation to clear forest belts in the outskirts of Guyevo in the Kursk Region of Ukrainian army remnants, a source in Russia’s defense circles told TASS on Thursday.

"Our fighters are completing mopping up forest belts in the outskirts of Guyevo where hundreds of bodies of destroyed Ukrainian soldiers and military hardware can be seen," the defense source said.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that Russia’s Battlegroup North had liberated the settlement of Guyevo in the borderline Kursk Region.