South Korea imposes sanctions against Russian company over alleged North Korea trade

SEOUL, April 10. /TASS/. South Korea’s government has imposed sanctions on one ship, two companies, including a Russian one, and two individuals over alleged violations of UN Security Council resolutions, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said.

The sanctions apply to an unregistered vessel called the Sunrise 1, operated by the Hong Kong-based company Xiangrui Shipping, as well as two Chinese citizens who work as managers at the shipping company. Russian company Consul DV was also hit with sanctions.

The restrictions are related to an incident that happened last June, when South Korean authorities detained the Sunrise 1 in their territorial waters. Upon inspection, they found that it was carrying 5,020 tons of iron ore. According to South Korea, the ship had recently departed from North Korea's Chongjin port. UN Security Council resolutions ban such trade with Pyongyang. Russian company Consul DV was listed as the sender of the cargo. South Korean authorities conducted an investigation into the matter.

As a result of the sanctions, South Korean companies must now receive permission from the authorities of the Republic of Korea to do business with the individuals and legal entities named. The Sunrise 1 must also gain permission to enter a South Korean port.

Seoul added that it plans to keep fighting against violation of anti-North Korea sanctions, including regarding goods that are banned to be supplied or purchased in North Korea in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions. According to South Korea's Yonhap news agency, following its detainment by the South Korean government, the sanctioned freighter was seized at the southeastern port of Busan for investigation. The South Korean government plans to release the ship soon.