BRUSSELS, April 11. /TASS/. EU institutions and Kaja Kallas personally are not involved in planning the potential deployment of troops to Ukraine following a ceasefire under the so-called "coalition of the willing," UK Defense Secretary John Healey said at a press conference after a meeting of the contact group on arms supplies to Ukraine, held at NATO headquarters and co-chaired by Germany and the UK.

When reporters highlighted the apparent contradiction between statements by Kallas and Healey, the UK defense minister described Kallas as an "outstanding European leader," but clarified that "the European Union is not part of that planning." Healey noted that preparations for a mission in Ukraine were well advanced, whereas Kallas, who attended a "coalition of the willing" meeting at NATO on April 10, told reporters that even the format of a possible Western troop presence in Ukraine after a ceasefire remained unclear.

On April 10, Kallas stated that several NATO countries were willing to take part in a mission in Ukraine, while others were not. "But the main question is about what forces and capabilities we will need if there is peace. We are considering a monitoring mission, a peacekeeping mission, a deterrence mission, a reinforcement mission," she said, essentially outlining a range of military mission formats that differ significantly in terms of scale and purpose.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned on March 12 that Moscow would consider any NATO troop presence in Ukraine, regardless of its designation or scale, as an unacceptable threat to Russia's security.