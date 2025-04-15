MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. European defense industries are scaling up output and remain aligned in backing Kiev militarily; EU energy firms are urging Brussels to boost Russian gas imports; and the Trump administration may demand foreign countries lower trade barriers and purchase American goods in exchange for tariff exemptions. These stories topped Tuesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

Although Europe is not fully capable of replacing the United States as Ukraine’s chief military donor, Russia must not underestimate the bloc’s capacity to unify, according to experts interviewed by Izvestia. In their view, Europe’s defense industry giants are currently able to produce all types of modern weaponry, excluding fifth-generation fighter jets. Analysts believe the European Union could indeed deliver the 2 mln artillery shells it has promised to Ukraine by 2025. The April 14 meeting of EU foreign ministers further confirmed that member states maintain an extremely hostile stance toward Russia, while Hungary once again reiterated its unwillingness to participate in joint military assistance programs for Ukraine.

"Europe cannot completely replace the United States as Ukraine’s principal military donor. Some countries are already facing deficits of critical defense systems, such as Patriot air defense systems," research fellow at the Center for International Security at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations Vasily Klimov told the newspaper.

"However, the Baltic states, for instance, will continue to supply Ukraine with as much weaponry as possible, relying on both their own and external resources. The Baltic countries and Sweden are actively buying weapons, gunpowder, and grenade launchers from Finland, and part of this is being sent to Ukraine," the expert added.

The most dangerous miscalculation Russia could make in this situation is to underestimate the enemy’s capabilities, editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine Igor Korotchenko believes. In his view, when analyzing the situation, one must proceed from the most challenging scenarios in order to be prepared and have contingency plans in place.

"Whether or not the EU is capable of becoming Ukraine’s primary military donor is a secondary question. The main one is that, at the political level, EU member states have united and confirmed during numerous meetings and consultations their willingness to provide military-technical and financial backing to the Zelensky regime over the coming years, based on the capacities of the defense industries of EU countries," he told Izvestia.

Vadim Koroshchupov, military expert and junior research fellow at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations, noted that over the past few years, Europe’s leading arms manufacturers have significantly boosted ammunition production. As such, the goal of delivering 2 mln shells is entirely achievable for the EU, he believes.

Senior representatives of major European businesses have begun to openly support increasing imports of Russian gas. Executives at the French energy companies TotalEnergies and Engie, in particular, have called for boosting imports from Russia to 70 bln cubic meters per year, up from the current 50 bln. This change in tone comes shortly after the European Commission once again delayed the publication of its roadmap for the complete elimination of Russian energy supplies, Izvestia writes.

Experts believe that any substantial expansion in gas deliveries would require reestablishing fundamental ties with Russia, including the dropping of financial claims against Gazprom and the revival of the Nord Stream pipelines. However, if the United States were to gain control over transit gas pipelines, prices for Russian raw materials are unlikely to remain attractive for European consumers.

According to Yekaterina Kosareva, Managing Partner at WMT Consult, it appears that the European Commission has adopted a cautious approach, as countries across the continent digest the shock of former US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

"Europe initially endured a severe energy shock following the cutback in Russian energy supplies. And now it is being further strained by Trump’s tariffs, which, among other things, include a demand to purchase $350 bln worth of US energy resources. The European Union has already ‘shot itself in the foot’ once - I doubt its economy can afford further sacrifices. That’s why Brussels has opted for a measured stance, analyzing the situation as it unfolds," the expert noted.

From the Russian side, returning to the gas volumes mentioned by European business leaders would not be technically challenging, according to Alexey Grivach, Deputy Director General of the National Energy Security Fund.

Alexander Frolov, Deputy Director General of the Institute for National Energy, stated that in order to resume gas exports to Europe, it would be necessary to resolve all legal disputes and grant clearance to operate Nord Stream 2.

Valery Andrianov, Associate Professor at the Financial University under the Russian Government, also considers the restoration of Nord Stream the most optimal path forward for all parties involved.

A strong military and the presence of Western allied forces, including those of the United States, on land, at sea, and in the air must become essential security guarantees for Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky stated. He emphasized that the foremost goal for Ukraine is to preserve its sovereignty and independence, while promising that the territories currently lost will be reclaimed later, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.