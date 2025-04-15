{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russian Press Review - TASS World Service

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, April 15th
© AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. European defense industries are scaling up output and remain aligned in backing Kiev militarily; EU energy firms are urging Brussels to boost Russian gas imports; and the Trump administration may demand foreign countries lower trade barriers and purchase American goods in exchange for tariff exemptions. These stories topped Tuesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Izvestia: Could EU become Ukraine’s top arms supplier?

Although Europe is not fully capable of replacing the United States as Ukraine’s chief military donor, Russia must not underestimate the bloc’s capacity to unify, according to experts interviewed by Izvestia. In their view, Europe’s defense industry giants are currently able to produce all types of modern weaponry, excluding fifth-generation fighter jets. Analysts believe the European Union could indeed deliver the 2 mln artillery shells it has promised to Ukraine by 2025. The April 14 meeting of EU foreign ministers further confirmed that member states maintain an extremely hostile stance toward Russia, while Hungary once again reiterated its unwillingness to participate in joint military assistance programs for Ukraine.

"Europe cannot completely replace the United States as Ukraine’s principal military donor. Some countries are already facing deficits of critical defense systems, such as Patriot air defense systems," research fellow at the Center for International Security at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations Vasily Klimov told the newspaper.

"However, the Baltic states, for instance, will continue to supply Ukraine with as much weaponry as possible, relying on both their own and external resources. The Baltic countries and Sweden are actively buying weapons, gunpowder, and grenade launchers from Finland, and part of this is being sent to Ukraine," the expert added.

The most dangerous miscalculation Russia could make in this situation is to underestimate the enemy’s capabilities, editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine Igor Korotchenko believes. In his view, when analyzing the situation, one must proceed from the most challenging scenarios in order to be prepared and have contingency plans in place.

"Whether or not the EU is capable of becoming Ukraine’s primary military donor is a secondary question. The main one is that, at the political level, EU member states have united and confirmed during numerous meetings and consultations their willingness to provide military-technical and financial backing to the Zelensky regime over the coming years, based on the capacities of the defense industries of EU countries," he told Izvestia.

Vadim Koroshchupov, military expert and junior research fellow at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations, noted that over the past few years, Europe’s leading arms manufacturers have significantly boosted ammunition production. As such, the goal of delivering 2 mln shells is entirely achievable for the EU, he believes.

 

Izvestia: EU may revisit its pledge to phase out Russian gas as business pressure intensifies

Senior representatives of major European businesses have begun to openly support increasing imports of Russian gas. Executives at the French energy companies TotalEnergies and Engie, in particular, have called for boosting imports from Russia to 70 bln cubic meters per year, up from the current 50 bln. This change in tone comes shortly after the European Commission once again delayed the publication of its roadmap for the complete elimination of Russian energy supplies, Izvestia writes.

Experts believe that any substantial expansion in gas deliveries would require reestablishing fundamental ties with Russia, including the dropping of financial claims against Gazprom and the revival of the Nord Stream pipelines. However, if the United States were to gain control over transit gas pipelines, prices for Russian raw materials are unlikely to remain attractive for European consumers.

According to Yekaterina Kosareva, Managing Partner at WMT Consult, it appears that the European Commission has adopted a cautious approach, as countries across the continent digest the shock of former US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

"Europe initially endured a severe energy shock following the cutback in Russian energy supplies. And now it is being further strained by Trump’s tariffs, which, among other things, include a demand to purchase $350 bln worth of US energy resources. The European Union has already ‘shot itself in the foot’ once - I doubt its economy can afford further sacrifices. That’s why Brussels has opted for a measured stance, analyzing the situation as it unfolds," the expert noted.

From the Russian side, returning to the gas volumes mentioned by European business leaders would not be technically challenging, according to Alexey Grivach, Deputy Director General of the National Energy Security Fund.

Alexander Frolov, Deputy Director General of the Institute for National Energy, stated that in order to resume gas exports to Europe, it would be necessary to resolve all legal disputes and grant clearance to operate Nord Stream 2.

Valery Andrianov, Associate Professor at the Financial University under the Russian Government, also considers the restoration of Nord Stream the most optimal path forward for all parties involved.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Kiev sees US as strategic partner, while Zelensky urges Western troop deployment

A strong military and the presence of Western allied forces, including those of the United States, on land, at sea, and in the air must become essential security guarantees for Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky stated. He emphasized that the foremost goal for Ukraine is to preserve its sovereignty and independence, while promising that the territories currently lost will be reclaimed later, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Read also
Trump says expects 'very good proposals' on Ukraine soon

Zelensky identified two key elements of future security arrangements: rejecting any downsizing of the Ukrainian Armed Forces - which, on the contrary, must be further reinforced and financed - and the deployment of foreign military contingents on Ukrainian territory. These measures, he asserted, must be implemented given the lack of consensus regarding Ukraine’s accession to NATO, which would otherwise serve as the most straightforward and effective means of guaranteeing the country’s security.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine regards the United States as a strategic partner. Therefore, Kiev would like Washington to play a direct role in ensuring Ukraine’s security, particularly by deploying military personnel to defend Ukrainian airspace through aviation and air defense systems.

Political analyst Sergey Mikheyev told Nezavisimaya Gazeta that representatives of Kiev may be testing the current geopolitical environment while slightly modifying their rhetoric. Overall, he noted, the tone has become even more uncompromising, as Kiev continues to advocate for solutions that Moscow has consistently deemed unacceptable.

"It is evident that the Ukrainian authorities currently do not feel any tangible pressure from the United States and believe they need not fear Washington’s response. At the same time, they continue to receive promises of support from Europe. Additionally, while Russia has outlined its own red lines, it has not taken decisive action to enforce them. This also reinforces Ukrainian leadership’s belief that they have little to fear," the analyst explained.

 

Vedomosti: Trump administration reportedly seeks trade benefits abroad for tariff relief

Countries seeking to avoid US tariffs and secure trade agreements with Washington may be required to purchase American natural gas and beef, lower tariffs on US goods, and reduce the tax burden on companies from Silicon Valley, The Washington Post reported citing sources. The article noted that these are only initial outlines of potential demands from the current administration, which, according to President Donald Trump, is preparing to launch trade negotiations with more than 70 countries. Experts told Vedomosti that the initiative may have political and economic drawbacks.

In addition to reducing tariffs on US goods, the US may also demand that countries eliminate non-tariff barriers - such as standards, inspections, and regulatory requirements. One of the most controversial potential demands from the Trump administration is the termination of shipments of Chinese goods through third countries, a measure that would particularly affect Vietnam and Mexico. This requirement aims to block Chinese manufacturers from bypassing US tariffs.

Countries that strive for greater autonomy or are already integrated into the BRICS+ infrastructure are unlikely to comply with the American terms, according to Alexander Kubyshkin, founder of the investment and consulting firm Enfilade Capital. In his view, for such countries, the issue is not about tariffs but about sovereignty. Meanwhile, US allies such as Japan, South Korea, and Israel are more likely to make accommodations, as they rely on Washington not only economically but also in terms of security. However, Kubyshkin emphasized that even under favorable political circumstances, crafting individual agreements with over 70 countries would be a formidable task. "Negotiations of this scale could take 1.5-3 years," he said.

The problem is not only about tariffs, but also about the current US administration’s tactics in implementing its trade strategy, Head of the Center for Market Strategy at Gazprombank Yegor Susin told Vedomosti. He explained that tariffs suppress demand and dampen economic expectations, but an even more negative factor is the prevailing instability. As for the potential reshoring or relocation of production to the United States, Susin noted that such efforts may not only take considerable time but could ultimately prove economically unsustainable, requiring constant subsidies from the federal budget.

 

Vedomosti: Russian business associations outline terms for foreign companies’ comeback

The Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), which represents the interests of large businesses, has established a working group to develop proposals outlining the conditions for the return of foreign investors in Russia, two sources familiar with the group’s work told Vedomosti. According to these sources, in addition to Russian companies, the group includes foreign business associations such as the American Chamber of Commerce and the Association of European Businesses (AEB). Separate proposals have also been submitted by Delovaya Rossiya, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Opora Russia, which represents the interests of small and medium-sized enterprises.

The key issue under discussion is not so much the criteria for the return of foreign businesses, but rather the legal mechanisms through which they could be enforced, noted a source close to the RSPP working group. In his view, it would be prudent to first establish a framework that includes certain "entry restrictions" for foreign investors.

The return of foreign businesses could be beneficial for boosting competition, but it is also essential to protect Russian companies that have invested capital and already filled the market niches vacated by departing foreign brands, according to President of Opora Russia Alexander Kalinin. In Opora Russia’s view, priority for resuming operations should be given to those companies that preserved their local workforces and have no outstanding debts to contractors.

Currently, investors from so-called unfriendly countries face numerous restrictions on establishing or acquiring Russian legal entities, due to a series of counter-sanctions decrees, Partner at Forward Legal Andrey Filippenko told the newspaper. He noted that the business community’s proposals will likely be framed as special exemptions from the existing restrictions. In any case, Filippenko believes, the initiative would constitute a loosening of the current counter-sanctions regime.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Russia-US Ukraine talks continue as Iranian-US Oman meeting makes headlines
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 14th
Read more
French expert sees signs of Ukraine's military exhaustion
Colonel Herve Carres also pointed to "a noticeable decline in the morale of Ukrainian society"
Read more
US recognizes idiocy of Biden's team's decision not to talk to Russia — Lavrov
He said that Russia and the United States, as responsible international players, must do everything to ensure that differences in national interests 'do not slide into confrontation'
Read more
Russia's downing of Ukrainian F-16 shows hoopla around jet overblown, general says
Major-General Vladimir Popov argued that Ukrainian pilots have trouble with the multirole fighter jet because, among other things, they are not accustomed to the layout of the cockpit
Read more
Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region shows true goals of Zelensky regime — envoy
Rodion Miroshnik said that now rescuers are evacuating the residents of the three most damaged apartment buildings
Read more
Medvedev labels German chancellor candidate 'Nazi' for his idea to strike Crimean bridge
Kiev has repeatedly requested Taurus missiles from Berlin
Read more
Russian government approves energy strategy until 2050
The updated strategy expands the planning horizon and takes into account existing challenges, which should allow the oil, gas, coal, electric power, power engineering and related transport sectors to more accurately meet the changes taking place in the world
Read more
Lavrov to hold talks with visiting South African counterpart — Russian diplomat
According to the South African foreign ministry, Ronald Lamola will also take part in the 18th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation
Read more
Hamas says has received Gaza ceasefire proposal, will respond soon
Under the Israeli initiative, it will withdraw its troops from areas of the Gaza Strip captured during the operation that was launched in mid-March during the 45-day ceasefire
Read more
CIA station in Kiev targeted in recent Russian attack, military expert reveals
According to Alexander Stepanov, strikes are systematic efforts to gradually wipe out the military capabilities of Ukraine
Read more
Ukrainians could face deportation for taking part in protests against Trump — ex-PM
According to Nikolay Azarov, 64% of Ukrainian protesters are draft-age men between the ages of 25 and 47, who may end up in the armed forces at home after participating in protest rallies in the United States
Read more
Russia not to 'offer anything to anyone' on New START Treaty — Lavrov
The ten-year treaty was to expire in February 2021, when Moscow and Washington agreed to extend it for a maximum period of five years, with Russia describing it as the gold standard of disarmament accords
Read more
Indonesia backs expansion of air service with Russia — minister
Airlangga Hartarto highlighted the importance of launching direct flights between Jakarta and Moscow, which will strengthen business ties between the countries
Read more
Ukrainian army leaving positions in Gornal community in Kursk Region — officer
The artillery of Russia’s 30th Motor Rifle Regiment has cut off all the supply routes for the Ukrainian combat group in the village of Gornal, he said
Read more
US makes progress in talks with Russia on Ukrainian conflict settlement — Witkoff
Last Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a meeting with Special Presidential Envoy at the Presidential Library in St. Petersburg, which lasted for up to five hours
Read more
Instigators to be first targets to be hit in case of NATO aggression — Russian SVR chief
Sergey Naryshkin drew attention to the fact that Poland and the Baltic states "are characterized by a high level of aggressiveness"
Read more
Russian officer details Ukrainian mining tactics in Guyevo
He also highlighted the critical role of reconnaissance units in evacuating civilians from combat zones, noting that only experienced guides can safely lead people out
Read more
Russian court rules that US citizen Tater be committed to psychiatric hospital
The US citizen is accused of assaulting a police officer
Read more
Oman to host next round of US-Iran indirect talks this week — Iranian diplomat
The Dutch foreign minister dismissed rumors that the talks would take place in the Netherlands
Read more
EU states explore ways to bypass Hungary's veto on Russia sanctions — media
The source said that EU member states and institutions needed to realize that in a certain situation, sanctions would not be renewed
Read more
Russia’s car market may decline 20% by end of 2025
According to Daniil Shkurygin, the primary factor behind the decline in auto sales is the high key interest rate
Read more
EU is preparing 17th package of anti-Russian sanctions — Kallas
Discussions are underway whether the ban on supplies of Russian liquefied gas is included into the next sanctions package
Read more
Ukrainian attacks kill 19 Russian civilians, including two kids, in past week — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik specified that the Ukrainian armed forces had fired over 2,000 projectiles at Russian territory in the past week
Read more
Russia has proof its strike hit Ukrainian commanders’ meeting at facility in Sumy — Lavrov
"There are military officers from NATO countries present, and they are directly in command," the top Russian diplomat said
Read more
Ukraine's actions in Kursk Region should be recognized as genocide — senator
Alexey Kondratyev also recalled one of the atrocities committed by the Ukrainian army in the Kursk Region, citing the case of a woman from the Russkoye Porechnoye of the Sudzhensky district starving to death during the occupation of the settlement
Read more
Zelensky submits bills to Rada on extension of martial law, mobilization for three months
According to lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak, martial law and mobilization will be extended until August 6
Read more
World’s largest chipboard plant opened in Kaluga Region
Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in launching the facility via the video link
Read more
Share of domestic products in Russia’s timber industry up to almost 90% in five years
The import substitution policy has been successfully pursued in Russia’s timber industry, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov noted
Read more
Kiev violates energy strike moratorium nearly 100 times in past month — Russian diplomat
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the Ukrainian military conducted 38 deliberate strikes on Russian energy sites in the week of April 7-13
Read more
Acting Kursk Region head reveals number of apartment houses damaged in Ukrainian attack
According to acting Kursk head Sergey Kotlyarov, over 20 cars were damaged
Read more
Putin grants Russian citizenship to actress and singer Natalia Oreiro and her son
Natalia Oreiro said in an interview that she had applied for Russian citizenship in June 2020
Read more
Russia’s intel chief accuses Paris, London, Berlin of whip up escalation around Ukraine
"We feel and see that European countries, especially France, the UK and Germany are raising the level of escalation around the Ukrainian conflict," Sergey Naryshkin said
Read more
Russia not coming after anyone to lift sanctions — Lavrov
According to the Russian Foreign Minister, in trade relations with the United States, "everything will depend on how they plan to implement this - the resumption of economic cooperation"
Read more
Coming to terms on key elements of Ukrainian settlement proving difficult — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister stressed that an agreement can only be reached when its root causes are eliminated
Read more
US, Iran to discuss uranium enrichment and control over weapons’ stockpiles — Witkoff
According to the US special presidential envoy, the next round of talks is going to be about verification on the enrichment program "and then ultimately on the verification of the program of weaponization"
Read more
US Secretary of State Rubio discusses Iran in telephone call with Turkish top diplomat
They agreed on the importance of counterterrorism cooperation and strengthening NATO
Read more
Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region deflated, actively surrendering — Russian officer
Army General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and first deputy defense minister, said on March 12 that around 430 Ukrainian soldiers had been captured in the Kursk Region
Read more
Ukraine loses over 20 servicemen in failed attack on Petropavlovka — military expert
Andrey Marochko added that Russian troops destroyed two Western-made armored personnel carriers and damaged one
Read more
Russia’s import-substituted SJ-100 plane rises to 12,200 meters during test flight
The flight lasted about three hours
Read more
Kremlin believes Germany’s Merz wants Ukraine conflict to escalate
"We are seeing the same approach in other European capitals as well," Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
Press review: Russia-US Ukraine talks continue as Iranian-US Oman meeting makes headlines
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 14th
Read more
Palm oil imports become important vector of Russian-Indonesian cooperation
More than 90% of palm oil coming to Russia are from Indonesia, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Alexey Gruzdev said
Read more
Technology to jam Starlink signal begins to be used in Kherson Region — governor
This technology has already started to be deployed, and the effects are already being felt, Vladimir Saldo stressed
Read more
Merz aligning with Zelensky, could become his 'accomplice' in war crimes — Russian MP
"Germany’s intention to supply long-range cruise missiles to the Ukrainian army has nothing to do with resolving the Ukrainian crisis," Leonid Slutsky stressed
Read more
Syria’s ambassador has no plans to return to Damascus for now — source
Earlier, the source said that Bashar Jaafari had requested asylum in Russia
Read more
No need to recognize ‘annexation of Crimea’ as no annexation took place — Kremlin
The spokesman recalled that the peninsula reunited with Russia in compliance with all norms of international law
Read more
Russia to continue increasing LNG exports — deputy PM Novak
According to the deputy prime minister, the strategy also provides for the diversification of resource supplies, the development of new logistics routes, including the Northern Sea Route
Read more
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army, foreign mercenaries in 137 areas over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 420 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day
Read more
Kherson official says 102 settlements left powerless as Kiev hits regional substation
On April 6, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that a Ukrainian drone attacked the 150kV Vinogradovo substation of the Tavria Power Grid Enterprise, a branch of the Rosseti Power Grid Company
Read more
Russia insists on checking Kiev's compliance with future settlement schemes — Lavrov
According to him, Europe will do everything to ensure that the Kiev regime is preserved
Read more
Oil tanker disposal should not create new problems — Putin
"The casing proper and everything being done around this tanker must be part of the future work on evacuation of petroleum products and complete disposal of the tanker’s hull," the head of state stressed
Read more
Trump calls Ukrainian crisis 'Biden’s war' that he wants to stop
The US president said that he is "just trying to get it stopped"
Read more
Lavrov advises Central Asian countries to 'outlast' Kaja Kallas in her position
"It will probably be much easier than tolerating damage to their own people," the top Russian diplomat noted
Read more
Russian forces gain fire control over roads to Kursk Region monastery — officer
According to the report, assault teams are fighting to liberate the monastery
Read more
Russian intel chief sees communication between Moscow, Washington as positive change
According to Sergey Naryshkin, "the US administration clearly seeks to understand the causes of the Ukrainian crisis and sort them out"
Read more
EU mulling return to Russian LNG imports amid frictions with US — businessmen
The head of French oil major TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanne, has warned Europe against over-relying on US gas
Read more
Plane with US weapons arrives in Kiev, US Embassy says
This shipment includes close to 90 tonnes of lethal aid
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry publishes losses of Ukraine’s National Guard
On April 18, the Defense Ministry made public the first lists containing personal data of Ukrainian soldiers killed in action
Read more
What we know about Russia’s Iskander strike on Ukrainian military command in Sumy
The strike on the target eliminated more than 60 Ukrainian army personnel, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Read more
Russian bomb expert describes Ugledar tunnels as grave for numerous Ukrainian troops
It is reported that the tunnels created a wide network covered by buildings
Read more
Russia’s import-substituted SJ-100 equipped with PD-8 engines takes off for maiden flight
According to First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, it was an important and long-awaited step towards certification of a technologically independent version of the Superjet
Read more
Extension of moratorium on energy strikes depends on Putin's decision — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov recalled that "the moratorium has essentially not been observed by the Ukrainian side"
Read more
Zelensky admits inability to regain lost territories
At the same time, he noted his distrust of Russian authorities and continued to demand security guarantees from the West
Read more
Nearly 1,000 people left powerless in Kursk after Ukrainian drone attack
It is reported that the power engineers also cut off the electricity supply to the damaged apartment buildings
Read more
Ukrainian army concentrates forces in Krasnoarmeisk area, DPR leader says
Denis Pushilin added that Russian forces were also advancing in the South Donetsk area near the settlement of Bogatyr and in the Krasny Liman area
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about Ukrainian army’s overnight drone attack on Kursk
A total of 109 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over the region, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Russia fully complies with moratorium on energy sites strikes — foreign intel chief
On March 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump had a telephone conversation in which they discussed the situation in Ukraine
Read more
Hungary not supporting new EU energy sanctions against Russia — Foreign Minister
Proposals were made to add several Russian ministers and the deputy prime minister of Serbia into the sanction list
Read more
Russian forces only hit military targets — Kremlin comments on Sumy strike
Earlier, Igor Korotchenko, military analyst and editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, told TASS that the Russian missile strike had targeted an administrative building in Sumy hosting an awarding ceremony for Ukrainian service members who had distinguished themselves in fighting against the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Russia says its forces liberated Yelizavetovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Russian forces hit a Ukrainian storage site of tactical missiles, an airfield and a training center for drone operators, the Russian Defense Ministry added
Read more
US makes progress in talks with Russia on Ukrainian conflict settlement — Witkoff
The US special presidential envoy added that he felt confident about a possible deal between Russia and the United States
Read more
Ukrainian army running low on supplies in Gornal settlement in Kursk Region — officer
As soon as the enemy’s infantry and equipment come within the sight of Russian artillery, it immediately delivers a strike and the "adversary runs back to its territory," he added
Read more
EU allocates 23 bln euro more than US to Kiev, gap increasing — institute
According to the report, "no new military, financial, or humanitarian aid is observed since the United States announced its last aid package"
Read more
Israel proposes temporary ceasefire to Hamas — Egyptian TV
According to the Al Hadath television channel, Israel insists on Hamas’ disarmament as one of the conditions
Read more
US delivers massive airstrikes on Houthi infrastructure in Yemen
The Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah television channel reported at least 15 attacks on the Marib governorate
Read more
EU diplomacy chief warns members against attending Moscow's Victory Day parade
When asked whether EU leaders planned to visit Kiev on May 9, Kaja Kallas responded that she encouraged representatives from all EU countries "to visit Kiev and Ukraine as much as possible to show solidarity"
Read more
US makes great progress in trade negotiations with EU — White House
"It’s going to be very good for American workers, especially American auto workers," White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett said
Read more
Russia’s ‘soldier of future’ combat gear proves its worth in Syria
None of the elements of the combat gear’s protection was ever pierced, the system's developer said
Read more
China to remain unscathed by rare earths export ban, while leaving US scarred — expert
According to Antonina Levashenko, rare earth magnets account for a small portion of China's total exports to the United States and other countries
Read more
London sends Ukraine second tranche of loan from frozen Russian assets
The sum of the tranche is 752 million pounds ($990 million), which will be used to purchase air defense systems and artillery
Read more
Russia invites 19 countries to Victory Day parade on Red Square — minister
According to Andrey Belousov, solemn events involving military personnel will be held in 370 settlements
Read more
Uncontrolled AI growth in US could doom humanity — Chinese ambassador
Zhang Hanhui stressed that China regards security as a fundamental principle of AI development, "emphasizing the priority of ethical norms and the need to keep AI under control"
Read more
Pucks from Ovechkin’s 894th, 895th goals to be displayed at hockey academy in Moscow
The Alexander Ovechkin International Hockey Academy is scheduled to open in Moscow in 2026
Read more
Russian army clears Ukrainian fortifications near liberated Guyevo in Kursk Region
Russian forces continue their offensive, with some Ukrainian units abandoning their positions and retreating toward the Sumy Region
Read more
Trump says expects 'very good proposals' on Ukraine soon
The US President stressed that he wanted to stop the killing
Read more
At least one civilian killed, nine wounded in Ukraine’s drone attack on Russia’s Kursk
The regional operational headquarters reported that as a result of the attacks the 8th and 9th floors of a multi-storey building in the city were destroyed by the ensued blaze
Read more
Russian army prevails in Sumy due to being better trained than Ukrainian servicemen
The Russian serviceman noted that the 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment deployed to the Kursk Region in August 2024 and had been involved in all key operations there alongside a neighboring unit
Read more
JD Vance slams 'absurd' Zelensky’s words on US support for Russia
The US vice president pointed out that in order to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, it is necessary to understand the strategic goals of both sides
Read more
Russian rescuers compete their mission in earthquake-hit Myanmar
According to the press service, the medics who were part of the group helped 508 people during their stay in Myanmar
Read more
Guterres shields Kiev's disregard for self-determination principle — diplomat
"The clique of [Vladimir] Zelensky systematically and maliciously violates the fundamental freedoms of ethnic Russians and Russian-speaking citizens," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Turkey believes Crimea should be returned to Ukraine if agreement signed with Russia
According to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the return of Crimea to Ukraine, of which it is an inseparable part, is essentially a requirement of international law
Read more
Sunken fragments of oil tankers contain 3,919 tons of fuel oil — Russian Deputy PM
According to the Russian Ministry of Transport, about 2,400 tons of oil has leaked into the Black Sea
Read more
Russia, US have 'possibility to reshape relationship' — US envoy Witkoff
Speaking about the ongoing developments in Ukraine, he noted that both Moscow and Washington were on the brink of the conflict’s resolution
Read more
Solution for Ukraine envisages nuclear-free status, demilitarization — intelligence chief
Such a settlement also concerns "the recognition and sovereignty of Russia’s current territorial borders"
Read more
Syria’s ambassador asks Russia for asylum — TASS source
Earlier it became known that Jaafari was notified of his recall to Damascus and the change of the head of Syria’s diplomatic mission in Russia
Read more
Ukraine’s fleet of F-16s is comparable to drop in the sea — expert
On April 13, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that one of the Ukrainian Air Force's F-16 aircraft had been shot down by Russian air defenses
Read more
Russia’s ministry drafting strategy for development of timber industry by 2035
The new document extends the draft strategy by 2030
Read more
Russian army expands buffer zone around liberated villages in Sumy Region
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that its troops had liberated Veselovka, Zhuravka, and Basovka in the Sumy Region
Read more
Russia may take Kharkov, Odessa if Ukraine conflict continues — French expert
Colonel Herve Carresse added that the Europeans have suffered a lot from the conflict
Read more
Russia, US, China to divide spheres of influence under new world order — Argentine leader
According to Javier Milei, Europe is currently incapable of claiming global leadership
Read more
Lavrov sees ‘men of sense’ in new US administration
According to the foreign minister, Russia works with them to resolve basic issues related to the day-to-day operations of the diplomatic mission
Read more