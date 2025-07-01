Russian pipeline operator to invest in development, tech upgrade program

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Transneft plans investments totaling 1.015 trillion rubles ($13 bln) in 2025-2028 within the framework of development, technical upgrade and renovation of trunk pipeline facilities, the Russian oil pipeline operator said in its annual report.

In particular, 863.4 bln rubles ($11 bln) are planned to be allocated for the technical upgrade program and 151.7 bln rubles ($1.93 bln) for the investment program.

In 2024, investments under the program totaled 324 bln rubles ($4.1 bln).